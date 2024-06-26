Abuja: VIO confirms murder of personnel by ‘one chance’ operators

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, has confirmed the death of its personnel, Prisca Chikodi, who was allegedly murdered by “one chance” operators in Abuja.

The Head, Public Relations and Enlightenment of the service, Kalu Emetu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Emetu said the incident occurred on June 21, around 6:45pm after her boss dropped her off at area 1 bus stop where she boarded a vehicle going to Gwagwalada.

“It turned out that the occupants of the vehicle were criminals, popularly called ‘one chance’ operators.

“But unfortunately, she did not live to explain what actually happened on their way.

“This is because her corpse was found around 12:45am on June 22, at Shetima Mogonu st., behind Berger, Utako.

“Meanwhile, her look at death does not show any sign that she was shot, stabbed or strangulated, but looks like one in a normal sleep,” he said.

He said that the Directorate is in deep mourning as she was one of the brilliant and very obedient officers in the Directorate.

Emetu said that she was until her death, a personal assistant to the Deputy Director, Human Resources in the Directorate