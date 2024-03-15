Makinde approves next Olubadan following Oba Balogun’s death

In a significant turn of events, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will be crowned as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland following the approval of the state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Oba Olakulehin, the next in line, will be crowned following the demise of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Thursday.

The death of the late Olubadan was confirmed by Makinde in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

According to the statement, Oba Balogun died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The statement further revealed that the late monarch, who was born on October 18, 1942, reigned for two years, adding that he will be buried according to Islamic rights on Friday at 4pm.

It was learnt that the next in line, Oba Olakulehin, who heads the Balogun line, hails from Ita Baale in Ibadan North East Local Government.

He was a member of the House of Representative in the Third Republic

According to intel, It is expected that palace drummers will move from Alli-Iwo to the Ita Baale Palace of Ọba Olakulehin, heralding his symbolic ascension to the throne.