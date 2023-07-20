Makinde appoints Special Advisers, Internal Revenue Board chair, others

828 828

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the reappointments of retired Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni; and former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Oyo State chapter, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, as Special Advisers on Security and Labour Matters respectively.

A retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Segun Adegoke, was retained as Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

Governor Makinde, according to a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, equally approved the appointment of the immediate past Commissioner for Trades and Commerce, Chief Bayo Lawal, as Senior Executive Assistant on General Duties.

Other appointments approved by the governor are as follows:

Olatilewa Folami – Director-General, Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership

Elias Adeojo – Chairman, Water Corporation of Oyo State

Olufemi Awakan – Chairman, Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue

Dr. Debo Akande – Executive Adviser, Agribusiness, International Cooperation and Development and Director-General, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency.

The Governor charged the new appointees to see their appointments as a further call to service and to discharge their duties with dedication and absolute loyalty to the state.

The appointments, according to the letter, are with immediate effect.