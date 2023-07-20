Bauchi governor leads prayer for rain

828 828

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday led a crowd of people in special prayer for rain as drought situation worsens in the state.

Speaking shortly after the session, Mohammed said the state has been experiencing delayed rainfall, hence the prayer for divine intervention.

He enjoined residents of the state to sustain the prayers for rain to enable farmers to record bumper harvest at the end of this year’s farming season.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, Mohammed commended the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, Islamic clerics and others, for organising the prayer.

He urged the people to support the government’s policies and programmes to enable it to execute viable projects for sustainable development of the state.

Mohammed said that his administration had provided fertilisers and inputs at affordable prices to the farmers.

The governor reiterated government commitment to provide adequate security to the farmers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that community and religious leaders have been organising special prayers to seek divine intervention for rains in the past one week.

The special prayer session was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Ahmad Inuwa-Na’ibi,

The session was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ibrahim Kashim, the state Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, among others.