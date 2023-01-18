Magistrate orders labourer to clean court premises for 30 days for theft

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered a 28-year-old labourer, Nasir Yusuf, to clean the court premises for 30 days for criminal trespass and stealing.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel warned Yusuf to desist from crime after serving his punishment.

Emmanuel said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that on Jan. 7, one Tijjani Ahmed of Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, reported the matter at the Malali Police Station for investigation.

Leo said Yusuf trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole six iron rods value yet unknown without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the items were recovered from him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.