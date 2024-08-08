Madam Kíkélomo, by Allen Sowore

If the essence of communication is to pass messages across to people, then the best means is to communicate with them in their indigenous language. Sometimes, I ponder how much Nigeria would have to pay if we were charged for using a foreign language. This is why I write in Yoruba or even my local Apoi language – local content matters.

On August 6, 2024, Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, visited Ondo State to attend the South West Youth Stakeholders Summit.

Since the #EndBadGovernanceProtest began, both Federal and State Governments have focused on the youth demographic to adequately meet the yearnings, demands, and aspirations of Nigerian youths and all Nigerians in general.

The Minister revealed that plans were underway to set up a Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, a Skill Acquisition Centre, and most importantly, a Tech Hub, all in Ondo State. Additionally, the Federal Government will be supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the National Youth Investment Fund, she said.

This is one of the advantages of being in the same party as the central government – there is always enough to share from the big basket.

Also Read:

In May 2024, Dr. Bio Ibrahim announced the approval for the allocation of N110 billion in capital for the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, through a collaboration with the Bank of Industry to provide access to loans and support services for startups and early growth-stage businesses for the youth demographic.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while welcoming the Minister to the State, thanked her for the great opportunities the Federal Government has offered the state. The programmes highlighted above are laudable! It is, therefore, no surprise that the Governor christened the Honourable Minister: “Kíkélomo.”

Although the Minister is resplendently youthful and supple, that is not why the Governor named her “Kíkélomo.” The Governor understands the importance of the programmes the Federal Government is planning to implement for the youth demographic in the state. As the Chief Executive of the State, he was giving her the assurance that the state government would guard these programmes jealously to ensure their fruition for the benefit of the youths.

The Governor disclosed his administration’s commitment to investing in young people by providing them with access to quality education, skills training, and mentorship opportunities. He added that his administration is committed to creating an environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, allowing young people to thrive and reach their full potential. That is the context of the name “Kíkélomo.”

“Kíkélomo” literally means that a child is to be pampered. Youths are generally the children of a responsible government. Perhaps now you know why youths in the state have confidence in the governor. They have been pampered.

The Governor was also trying to convey that the Honourable Minister has brought laudable programmes for implementation in the state, and both the programmes and the initiator should be pampered – in this context, nourished to succeed. The Governor has just promised to provide an enabling environment for both the Honourable Minister and the programmes to succeed.

“Kíkélomo” is a feminine name which depicts someone deserving of special attention. The Minister of Youth should therefore rest assured that Ondo State is now her feather bed.

The next time you see the Youth Minister, just whisper to her: “Madam Kíkélomo.” That’s her new name!

. Sowore is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Strategic Communication.

Post Views: 0