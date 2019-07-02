The Management of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, Maradi, has condoled with the family and friends of late veteran broadcaster, Malam Umar Sai’du Tudunwada, over his death following a motor accident along Kano-Kaduna road last Sunday.

The condolence was contained in a statement signed by MAAUN President, Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo and made available to News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Tuesday.

He also consoled with the Nigeria Guild of Editors, Management of Radio Kano and entire journalists in the state in particular and the country in general.

NAN reports that the deceased was the immediate past Managing Director of Radio Kano and former Deputy President of Nigeria Guild of Editors.

Abubakar-Gwarzo described the death of Tudunwada as a great loss not only to his immediate family, but to the entire people of Kano state and the journalism profession as a whole.

TudunWada died on Sunday, June 30 as a result of a ghastly motor accident at Kura in Kura Local Government Area while he was returning to Kano from Abuja.

Abubakar-Gwarzo described the death of Tudunwada as a great loss and prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family as well as his colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.