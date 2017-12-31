Lukaku out for two games

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to miss at least two games with the head injury he sustained during Saturday’s goalless draw against Southampton.

Lukaku lasted just 14 minutes before a nasty clash of heads saw him undergo lengthy treatment on the pitch, forcing him to be stretchered off whilst taking oxygen.

United have just two days before they are back in action against Everton, but Mourinho expects Lukaku to miss the match against his former club, in addition to next Friday’s FA Cup tie with Derby County.

“When you see a player leave the pitch like he did, it is usually two games at least,” he told reporters.

Mourinho also revealed that he is likely to be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a month due to another injury setback.