Lucas Digne completes Everton move

Everton have completed the signing of Lucas Digne from Barcelona on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old won La Liga during his time at the Nou Camp, while he also claimed back-to-back Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and was a member of the Roma squad that reach the Champions League knockout stages in 2016.

At international level, Digne has been capped 21 times by France and was on standby for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

The attacking left-back has signed a five-year deal until the end of June 2023 with the £18 million fee set to rise to £20 million with add-ons.

“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football,” Digne told evertontv.

“I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.

“When you play with the best players it helps you build your character and, of course, it helps on the training ground and during games, too, because you want to give the best of you.

“I want to show my best football here and discover the best league in the world. Everybody loves the Premier League. I am loving the fact I am coming here.

“I am not afraid, I am excited. For me, it is a new challenge to discover a country, a league, people and a great club such as Everton. It is fabulous.”