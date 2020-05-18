The Ogun State Police Command has warned residents against flouting the ban on inter-state movement put in place to prevent further spread of Coronavirus.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the warning became necessary because the Command would not hesitate to make violators face the full wrath of the law.

He said a good number of people that he could not readily ascertain had been arrested and prosecuted in different parts of the state by mobile courts for flouting the order.

The PRO therefore, said: “Anybody who does not have any reasonable purpose of moving around should stay wherever they are to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.”

He noted that the Federal Government had put the inter-state movement ban in place to curb spread of the deadly virus in the overall interest of Nigerians.

The spokesman solicited the cooperation and support of the people of the state in fighting and winning the war against the pandemic.

NAN.