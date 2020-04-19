As part of its efforts to ease the hardship of the lockdown order by the Nigerian government in combating the coronavirus pandemic, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande Foundation, a Lagos-based non-governmental organisation, on Friday distributed relief food items and cash support to underprivileged widows and their vulnerable children in four communities in Lagos.

The under-privileged widows and children in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos communities, numbering over 140 families, were lifted with stimulus relief packages, which included rice, garri and cash.

According to the Founder, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, the gesture was part of efforts to support the state government to provide a means of survival for the less privileged people during the lockdown.

Bode-Akinwande stressed that underprivileged widows and their children occupy a very special and strategic place in the mainstream of the foundation.

She said: “The foundation was established to alleviate the sufferings and pains of the less-privileged, especially widows and their children in the society.

“And I decided to do this because I am led by God.

“Our goal is to ensure that the underprivileged widows and their children are safe and fed even as the world fights against COVID-19.

“As we reach out to these needy with food supplies, it is our prayer that soon we will be able to put this behind us and our cities will return to normal.

“We enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to reach out (if they can afford it) to that person next to them who is not sure of what to eat tomorrow.”

In her reaction, one of the widows in the community said: “This has not come as a surprise to us.

“CBA Foundation has always come to the rescue of the underprivileged widows and their children in our community.

”Of a truth, it has not been easy for me and my children.

“But thanks to CBA for the palliative, this will go a long way.”

Another beneficiary, who identified herself as Yaya Taiwo, could not control her emotions after collecting the foodstuffs.

Taiwo said: “God will bless this CBA Foundation.

“This gesture came at the right time.”

M. Olatunji, another beneficiary who spoke with our correspondent, thanked the foundation for the gesture.

Olatunji noted that the foundation had been putting smiles on many people’s faces in Nigeria.

In line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines, before the commencement of the distribution of the food items, all the beneficiaries were made to wash and sanitise their hands, the CBA team used face masks and gloves for the process, while also maintaining social distancing.

Established in 2015, the CBA Foundation has reached out to thousands of underprivileged widows and children through skills acquisition training, health intervention, business start-ups and provision of clothing, nutrition and tuition fees for the children.