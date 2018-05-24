Lobi duo of Kayodem Ogbeide win April LBA

Lobi goalkeeper Kayode beat the trio of Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars, Emeka Ogbugh of Rivers United and Kwara United’s Stephen Alfred to the player’s prize.

The League Bloggers Awards have named Olufemi Kayode and Solomon Ogbeide as the player and manager respectively for the month of April in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Lobi Stars duo emerged winners after posting impressive performances with the league leaders in the month of April.

Lobi goalkeeper Kayode beat the trio of Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars, Emeka Ogbugh of Rivers United and Kwara United’s Stephen Alfred to the player’s prize.

Kayode’s performance in April was instrumental to Lobi posting a superb outing as he weighed in with two clean sheets in four matches as his club finished the month undefeated.

The Lobi stopper also distinguished himself in the games at Abia Warriors and Sunshine Stars, where the NPFL leaders secured a point each.

He also stopped a Sikiru Alimi penalty at Sunshine Stars to help his side avoid defeat in Akure on Matchday 19.

Ogbeide masterminded Lobi’s undefeated run in April from the sidelines and he brushed aside the challenge for the manager’s award from Stanley Eguma of Rivers United, Hamza Abara of Niger Tornadoes and Gbenga Ogunbote of Enugu Rangers to win.

Lobi under Ogbeide’s charge took eight points from the four games they played – winning two and drawing two to finish undefeated.

Kayode and Ogbeide will be presented with their awards in one of their upcoming NPFL games by the LBA.