Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in Lille attacker Victor Osimhen as the Nigeria international continues to impress for his French club.

Osimhen has found the back of the net on 13 occasions in 24 appearances for Lille during the 2019-20 campaign, including 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 outings.

According to The Express, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is determined to bring the attacker to Anfield to boost his options in the final third of the field.

The report claimed that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in Osimhen, who will not be allowed to leave France in January but could be sold for the right price at the end of the campaign.

The youngster, who struck twice in the group stages of this season’s Champions League, has a contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy until the summer of 2024.

Liverpool have already completed a signing ahead of the January transfer window with Japan international Takumi Minamino due to arrive at the club from Red Bull Salzburg.