Just like HIV, the Coronavirus Disease has come to stay with humanity.

The Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, revealed this on Wednesday when he spoke with newsmen on what to expect in 2021 in his church at Oke-Afa, Lagos State.

Elijah said: “The issue of COVID-19 as it is with the vaccine or whatever it is they have, the virus will not go.

“The only thing is that we will just be taking care of it just like Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

“For it to be normalised, we will wait till April or May next year.

“However, by June we would start having a bit of Life.

“The virus will still hit the country and it will affect our economy.

“The question is how will the government control it.”