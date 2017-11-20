Life and times of Dr. Alex Ekwueme

The news of the transition of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, came to many as a shock despite the fact that he died at 85.

This is because of the impact he has had and continued to have until his death on the lives of many.

Ekwueme’s death was confirmed by his brother, who is the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme.

The monarch said his brother died at 10pm in a London hospital.

The statement read: “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON.

“The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”

Ekwueme’s daughter was the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election.

Ekwueme, holder of the prestigious title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, was born on October 21, 1932.

He was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria, holding office from 1979 to 1983 on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria, with Alhaji Shehu Shagari as President.

He is the Ide of Oko kingdom in Anambra State, where Igwe Ekwueme reigns as the traditional ruler.

He was also honoured by the Council of Traditional Rulers in the old Aguata as the Ide of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The area is made up of 44 towns.

Education

He started primary school at the St John’s Anglican Central School at Ekwulobia.

He then proceeded to King’s College, Lagos.

As an awardee of the Fulbright Scholarship in the United States of America, being one of the first Nigerians to gain the award, Ekwueme attended the University of Washington where he earned bachelor’s degree in Architecture and city planning.

He obtained his master’s degree in urban planning.

Dr. Ekwueme also earned degrees in sociology, history, philosophy and law from the University of London.

He later proceeded to obtain a Ph.D in Architecture from the University of Strathclyde, before gaining the BL (honours) degree from the Nigerian Law School.

Career

Ekwueme is a distinguished architect. He started his professional career as an Assistant Architect with a Seattle-based firm, Leo A. Daly and Associates, and also with the London-based firm Nickson and Partners. On his return to Nigeria, he joined ESSO West Africa, Lagos, overseeing the Construction and Maintenance Department.

Ekwueme then went on to create a successful private business with his firm, Ekwueme Associates, Architects and Town Planners, the first indigenous architectural firm in Nigeria. His practice flourished with 16 offices spread all over Nigeria and was wound up in preparation for Dr. Ekwueme assuming office as the first Executive Vice President of Nigeria. Dr. Ekwueme had presided over the Nigerian Institute of Architects and the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria.

He was until his death the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Institute of Architects. Before Dr. Ekwueme gained national and international limelight as the Vice President of Nigeria in 1979, he was actively involved in the socio-economic development of his community. In addition to his many public service roles within his community, Dr. Ekwueme has an active Educational Trust Fund that has been responsible for sponsoring the education of several hundred youths to universities in Nigeria and abroad. Dr Ekwueme was a member of the housing sub-committee of the Adebo Salaries and Wages Review Commission. He also served for many years on the board of the Anambra State Housing Development Authority. On the national front, Dr. Ekwueme participated in the Nigeria National Constitutional Conference in Abuja, where he served on the Committee on the Structure and Framework of the Constitution.

His famous proposals at the NCC for a just and equitable power sharing in Nigeria based on the six geopolitical zones have now come to be accepted as necessary for maintaining a stable Nigerian polity.

Dr. Ekwueme mobilized the group of 34 eminent Nigerians who risked their lives to stand up against the dictatorship of General Sani Abacha during the era of military rule in Nigeria. He was the founding Chairman of the the ruling party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party, and was the first Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees. Dr. Ekwueme is a prolific philanthropist, public servant and a man of peace.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of Canada-based Forum of Federations. He is also a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Elders. Dr. Ekwueme was leader of the team assembled by the National Democratic Institute for pre-election monitoring for the parliamentary election in Zimbabwe in 2000. He was the leader of the Organisation of Africa Unity observer team to the Tanzanian Presidential and Parliamentary election in 2000. Dr Ekwueme co-led the 28 member NDI/Carter Centre sponsored Observer Team to the Liberian Presidential run-off election in 2005. Most recently Dr Ekwueme was called upon by the ruling party in Nigeria to head the Reconciliation Committee in the wake of intra-party discord and after the recent presidential election. He has been honoured with the Order of the Republic of Guinea and Nigeria, second highest national honours of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger. Dr Ekwueme is the benefactor and Patron of Alex Ekwueme Foundation.