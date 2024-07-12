LG autonomy will revitalise governance at grassroots – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress says the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local governments will revitalise governance at the grassroots.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this position known to the public in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Reacting to the apex court judgment granting financial autonomy to local government councils, Ajaero described the decision of the court as “courageous and transformative”.

He said: “The judgment is significant in restoring democratic principles and fostering national progress.. It is a crucial step towards revitalising grassroots governance, which has been stifled for too long.

“The supreme court through this landmark judgment has not only restored our democracy, but also people’s hope in democracy.”

The labour leader commended the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who went through the whole legal processes.

“We urge that all necessary measures be taken that this judgment is not sabotaged at the implementation stage,” he said.

