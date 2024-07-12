NiMet forecasts three-day thunderstorms, rain from Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Friday to Sunday across the country.

The weather outlook released on Thursday envisaged morning thunderstorms on Friday over some parts of the country.

This includes Kano State and Kaduna State.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi State, Gombe State, Zamfara State, Sokoto State, Kaduna State, Adamawa State and Taraba State later in the day.

It said: “In the North Central region, morning thunderstorms and rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Benue, Niger and Nasarawa State.

“While later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Kwara.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Oyo State, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Ondo State, Lagos State, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta, while intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire Southern region later in the day.”

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Kaduna State and Zamfara States on Sunday, while afternoon and evening thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Gombe State, Kaduna State and Bauchi State.

The agency forecast thunderstorms and rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau State, Nasarawa State and Niger State during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms and rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau State, Nasarawa State and Benue State later in the day.

The agency envisaged morning rains over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo and Lagos States.

It predicted intermittent rains over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States later in the day.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi States later in the day on Sunday.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

It added: “In the North Central region, rains are expected over parts of the Federal

Capital Territory, Nasarawa State, Plateau and Niger during the morning hours.

“Partly cloudy conditions are also expected over the region during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Edo and Lagos State, while in the afternoon/evening hours, intermittent rains are anticipated over parts of Ondo State, Ekiti and Osun.”

The agency urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

NiMet advised airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

