Leeds United appoint Sam Allardyce as head coach

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as head coach after sacking Javi Gracia.



Gracia was appointed as Jesse Marsch’s successor on February 21, penning a “flexible” contract, and he entered the Elland Road dugout with his new side sitting 19th in the Premier League table.



However, the 53-year-old failed to turn the club’s fortunes around and endured a difficult spell at Elland Road, losing seven of his 12 league games in charge and boasting a win rate of just 25%.



Leeds conceded a total of 30 goals under the tutelage of Gracia, including 18 in their last five matches, with a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday proving to be the final nail in the coffin for the Spaniard.



After just two-and-a-half months in charge, Gracia has departed along with coaching trio Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, and they leave Leeds sitting 17th in the Premier League table, hovering just above the relegation zone on goal difference.



With just four Premier League games remaining, Leeds have turned to an experienced head in the form of Allardyce as they endeavour to move away from the relegation picture.



Leeds have also confirmed that former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson will assist Allardyce, while former Leeds forward Robbie Keane is allegedly expected to join the club’s backroom staff.



Allardyce has managed over 500 Premier League games and has coached 13 different teams over a 29-year managerial career, although he has been out of work since departing West Bromwich Albion at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.



The 68-year-old is now experiencing his ninth Premier League appointment having previously taken charge at the Baggies, Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.



The former England manager has taken over a Premier League club during a season on five previous occasions, and with all five teams he has either improved or maintained their position in the table come the end of the season.



However, the Dudley-born boss will be hoping to improve on his last managerial outing with West Brom, where he suffered his first-ever Premier League relegation after winning only four of his 25 league games in charge.



Allardyce’s first game in charge of Leeds will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, before experiencing the Elland Road dugout for the first time against Newcastle United on May 13.



The West Yorkshire outfit then have a potentially-pivotal fixture away against Allardyce’s former club West Ham United on May 21, before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road on the final day of the season on May 28.