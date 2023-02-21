Leeds United appoint Javi Gracia as new manager

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of Javi Gracia as their new manager on a “flexible contract”.



The Premier League club had been searching for a new permanent boss since sacking Jesse Marsch after less than a year in charge earlier this month.



The coaching team of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas have taken charge of matches in the meantime, but Leeds have earned just one point from their three matches at the helm.



A respectable draw at high-flying Manchester United in their first match was followed four days later by a home defeat to the same opposition, before a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.



That result left Leeds 19th in the table and two points adrift of safety, and the club have now confirmed that Gracia will take the reins in an attempt to steer them away from danger.



The 52-year-old has been out of work since leaving Qatari side Al Sadd in June of last year.



Gracia took over from Barcelona-bound Xavi at Al Sadd and steered them to the Qatar Stars League title during his six-month, 22-game stint at the helm.



The Spaniard has previous experience of the Premier League having managed Watford from January 2018 to September 2019 – a spell which made him the longest-serving Watford manager in almost 10 years.



Gracia took over at Vicarage Road with the club just five points above the relegation zone and duly secured their survival, finishing 14th and eight points clear of the bottom three.



The following campaign, Gracia guided Watford to their best-ever Premier League finish of 11th place in addition to leading the club to the FA Cup final for only the second time in their history.



However, he lasted just four matches of the 2019-20 campaign before being sacked, eventually returning to work with Valencia in July 2020.



The appointment, which remains subject to Gracia receiving a work permit, sees the manager join on a “flexible contract”, the exact length of which has not been disclosed by the club.



Leeds are understood to have failed with a number of approaches for other managers before appointing Gracia, with Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola, Arne Slot and Raul all reportedly turning down the job.



Pending the work permit, Gracia’s first match in charge of Leeds will come against Southampton – the only team below them in the table – at Elland Road on Saturday.