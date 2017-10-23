LBS partners Total on knowledge transfer, research

The Lagos Business School recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding/ Educational Partnership Agreement with Total to optimally harness the knowledge transfer and sharing initiative between both organisations.

The highlight of the mutually beneficial three-year MoU will have LBS support Total in its managerial development efforts.

Others will include participation by Total in certain courses, presentations, conferences, case studies, knowledge sharing workshops and forums conducted by LBS; customisation of LBS-developed courses that are best suited to the needs of Total and the petroleum industry in general; and participation by deserving LBS’s students at the Total’s summer school.

LBS and Total will also collaborate in research.

Representatives at the MoU signing ceremony were Dr. Enase Okonedo, Dean, LBS; Dr. Kingsley Ojoh, Executive Director and Chairman, Education Partnership Steering Committee; Total; Engr. Vincent Nnadi, Executive General Manager, CSR and Member Steering Committee, Total; and Dr Yinka David-West, Faculty Director, LBS.

Others were Professor Chris Ogbechie, Head, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, LBS; Engr. Azu Azuike, Manager, CSR-Education & Member Steering Committee, Total; Gbenga Apapmpa, General Manager, New Energies, Total; Charles Ivenso, Director, Finance and Administration, LBS; and Eugene Ohu, Faculty, Human Resources and Organisational Behaviour and Member Steering Committee, LBS.

The team also included Dr. James Edet, Manager, Research & Development & Member Steering Committee, LBS; Henry Onukwuba, Faculty, Human Resources and Organisational Behaviour & Member Steering Committee, LBS; Abimbola Oshikoya, Education Officer, Total; and Lilian Uwaeme, Director, Custom Executive Education & Member Steering Committee, LBS.