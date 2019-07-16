A group of politicians have arrested an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency for driving against traffic along the Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway.

The development came to light via the social media on Tuesday.

However, the top hierarchy of the LASTMA has defended the operative, saying he was on official duty when apprehended.

The Head of Public Affairs of the Agency, Mamud Hassan, said: “Our preliminary finding revealed that the LASTMA officer apprehended a violator of traffic law and in the process of taking the vehicle to the nearby LASTMA yard he was physically attacked.

“In a bid to escape further attack and threat to life, he had to act in that manner.

“We want to assure members of the public that LASTMA will not condone neither celebrate any violator of the state traffic law, irrespective of status and profession in the society.

“We are professionally guarded by the principle of equality before law.

“And any officer caught violating traffic law will be punished according to the law and in addition to punishment in the Lagos state public service rule accordingly.”