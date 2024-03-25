Lagos: Task force impounds 470 okada in weeklong operations

The Lagos State Taskforce, under the leadership of its Chairman, Shola Jejeloye, has intensified its efforts to enforce the ban on motorcycle operations, popularly known as Okada, in restricted areas across the state.

In a week-long operation, a total of 470 motorcycles were seized, marking a significant stride in the ongoing operations.

The operation, spanning various strategic locations, including Berger, Fagba, Dopemu, Iyana Ipaja, 2nd Rainbow, Festac, First Gate, Alakija, Mile 2, Ilasan, Maroko, Lekki, Ikota, and Chevron, resulted in the confiscation of 150, 120 and 250 motorcycles respectively from these areas.

Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police, stated that most okada operators seen riding their bikes believe the ban would blow over and they would be allowed to creep back onto the highways, but that is not the case.

He said: “Any right thinking okada operator would at this point in time realise that it is not business as usual.

“Our operations have been precise and consistent, which indicates that there is no room for okada in Lagos.”

The Chairman emphasised the unwavering commitment of the Lagos State Government to eradicate Okada operations, aligning with the master plan outlined in the THEMES PLUS Agenda of the State Government.

Highlighting the inherent risks associated with motorcycle transportation, he urged commuters to prioritise safer alternatives like new blue/red line railway services and Millennium Bus Services to avoid potential bodily harm by okada or prosecution by the State Government if caught on a bike.

CSP Jejeloye further disclosed that the concerted efforts of the Lagos State Taskforce supports the State Government’s dedication to promoting a safe, secure and habitable environment, fostering responsible transportation practices, and ensuring the well-being of all Lagosians.

He appealed to okada operators still operating in the shadow to seek other legitimate means of survival or relocate out of the State.

He assured Lagosians that the Agency would carry on with its raids across all restricted areas, highways and bridges till Okada operation is eradicated.