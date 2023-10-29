Lagos set to enforce two-metre setback reclamation of Awolowo Road, Norman Williams, others

Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Sunday gave a go ahead for the commencement of the removal of all fences within two meters of the Norman Williams, Awolowo and Ribadu roads drainage channel following the expiration of the grace period given to the property owners.

Wahab spoke at Norman Williams Street, Ikoyi, during an inspection tour to determine level of compliance based on the meeting he had with the affected property owners whose properties fell within the drainage setback last Tuesday at Alausa.

He said following the expiration of contravention notices served on all the properties and the extra grace to move the fences backwards themselves, the state will go on and enforce the law appropriately.

Wahab who was accompanied by the Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Permanent Secretaries, Office of Drainage Services Engr Lekan Shodeinde and Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji affirmed the state commitment to re- establish the drainage setback which was reviewed to 2 meters from the official 3 meters based on negotiations during the meeting with property owners.

READ ALSO:

NDLEA seizes six tons of skunk in five states

My father was a disciplined, detribalised Nigerian, says Anenih’s son

Togolese varsity honours APC National Deputy Chairman, with doctorate

“This inspection exercise was to ascertain the level of compliance and it is discouraging to see that just a few home owners have complied while a larger percentage have not made any move regarding the matter” he said.

Wahab also inspected the ongoing intervention exercise for the restoration of the Blue line Right of Way corridor along the Lagos Badagry Expressway to check the level of compliance stressing that the Lagos Badagry Expressway is an international highway necessitating the need to observe the right of way to the road.

“We are aware that the market and other shops along the rail line existed before the emergence of the rail but I promise that government will be considerate while making decisions as regards this place especially the market which is adjacent the newly constructed bridge ” he said.

He thereafter visited the shut Alaba Rago market where he met with the executives of the market to ascertain the compliance with the checklist handed to the market.

He said from the compliance rating, the market has only attained 70 percent and must work on the remaining 30 percent before the market is reopened.

“I have been informed that the market executives have paid the fine and also paid the dues owed to PSP but it is not about the money but about keeping the environment clean and to attract patrons” he said.

He implored traders to display and sell their wares within the confines of the market as anyone caught selling on road medians will be dealt with according to the State Sanitation laws.

The Special Adviser on Environment, Rotimi-Akodu also condemned the action of property owners on Awolowo Road, Kanike Close, Raymond Njoku and others for being lethargic after government brought them to a round table to ensure their compliance through advocacy.

He said their failure to comply translates that government will use instruments of law and reclaim the setback using enforcement.

He urged Lagosians to always visit the Ministry to ascertain the laws that guide construction of properties especially properties along the Drainage setbacks.

The Seriki of Alaba Rago market Alhaji Hussein Lajawa promised on behalf of the market executives to achieve the compliance checklist and adhere to all the laid down rules as it affects the market.