72-year-old docked man for alleged land grabbing

A 72-year-old man, Zechariah Ojo, has been docked at a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Ibadan over an alleged land grabbing.

Ojo was alleged to have connived with two others; Joseph Ayanwale, 60 and Opeyemi Joshua, 44 to commit the crime.

The three, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, forceful entry, land grabbing, forgery and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence sometime in 2023 in Oyetola Village, Badeku, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the trio forcefully entered the land belonging to one Alhaja Abimbola Lawal, domiciled at the aforementioned area.

He said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by forging Lawal ‘s signature and forcibly grabbing her land.

Amusan said the offences contravened Sections 516, 81 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Court President, Moji Aworemi granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

Aworemi held that the sureties must have evidence of three years’ tax clearance and be blood relations to the defendants.

She adjourned the case until June 3 for hearing.