BREAKING: Niger Speaker cancels proposed wedding plans for 100 orphan girls

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulamlik Sarkindaji, has halted the planned wedding of 100 orphan girls in his constituency.

Sarkindaji, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, said the decision was sequel to the action of the Women Affairs Minister, Uju Ohannaya, who took the issue to court in order to halt the wedding.

Eagle Online reported that Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, on Monday, announced that she has filed an injunction at the court of law to stop the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, from marrying 100 orphaned girls.

While speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the minister added that she has also petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over Sarkin-Daji’s proposed plan.

According to her, a thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the issue slated for May 24.

Also Read:

Reacting to the development, Sarkindaji said the minister had overstepped her bounds and as such should take over the sponsorship of the wedding ceremony.

He however disclosed that he had already made funds available to the girls’ parents through the traditional leaders and clerics of his constituency, noting that he would not withdraw the funds.

Sarkindaji added that the reason behind sponsoring the wedding, contrary to media reports, was the state of poverty of the girls’ parents and not the constituency project.

More details coming…