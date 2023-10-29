NDLEA seizes six tons of skunk in five states

NDLEA has intercepted more than six tons of skunk in Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo and Gombe states.

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated in Abuja on Sunday that 2,197kg of skunk were recovered in four interdictions in parts of Ondo State within four days.

He explained that 1,165.5kg of skunk were seized in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday, while 691kgs of the drugs were recovered at Ukugu Forest in Ipele, in the state on Tuesday.

“A suspect, Ifeanyi Abuguja, 32, was arrested with 87kg of same substance on Monday, October 23 at Agula Road, Ogbese, in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

“At Ogbese Market in the same local government area of Ondo State, 253.5kg of the substance were recovered on Thursday, October 26,’’ he stated.

Babafemi added that, two suspects, Ayo Dele, 19, and Olaitan Ahmed, 23, were arrested with 160gm of Indian hemp at a drug joint at Inalende area of Ibadan on Sunday, October 22.

A follow-up operation at a warehouse in the area led to the recovery of 332kg of Indian hemp, he stated.

The spokesman also stated that NDLEA operatives of the Lagos Command recovered a vehicle loaded with 209kg of “Loud’’ at Okun Ajah area of the state on Monday, October 23.

Babafemi added that NDLEA operatives in Gombe State recovered an abandoned consignment of 401 blocks of Indian hemp on Saturday.

The consignment weighed 392kg, he stated, adding that 21,000 capsules of tramadol were also recovered at Tumfure area of Gombe.

“In the early hours of Sunday, October 29, NDLEA operatives in Edo stormed the Utese Forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

“The operatives evacuated 2,931.3kg of Indian hemp from a warehouse in the forest,’’ Babafemi stated. D