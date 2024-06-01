Lagos reconstitutes committees on removal of abandoned vehicles, park monitoring 

The Lagos State Government on Friday reconstituted and inaugurated its Removal of Abandoned Vehicles Committee and its Park Monitoring Committee.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, on Friday revealed the development in a statement.

Giwa said that the committees would support traffic management personnel, improve traffic flow and ensure orderliness at motor parks.

The statement was signed by Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

Giwa said the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles Committee’s primary responsibility would be prompt removal of all abandoned and disused vehicles obstructing traffic and posing security threats to the metropolis.

“The Park Monitoring Committee’s responsibility is to ensure orderliness across parks, prevent use and sale of alcohol and other related substances in the park, clampdown on illegal parks and illegal commuter operations among others,” he said.

He reiterated the state government’s resolve to ensure free flow of traffic and safety of lives and property in accordance with the Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Giwa said that the committees’ efforts would significantly reduce traffic congestion, enhance free movement of motorists, clamp down on use of abandoned vehicles by criminals, and promote ease of doing business in the state.

The adviser charged members of the committees to see their roles as a service to the state and avoid actions that could tarnish the government’s reputation.

He warned that any misconduct would attract severe consequences.