Some community leaders in Lagos on Sunday lauded the South West governors’ initiative of launching the “Operation Amotekun” to curb security challenges in the region.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the new security outfit would help to strengthen the operations of regular security outfits.

NAN reports that governors in the region had on January 9 launched the security outfit in Ibadan.

Commenting, Bisi Yusuf, a member, Lagos State House of Assembly, said the essence of government was to provide security for the citizenry.

Yusuf, representing Alimosho Constituency 1, said: “Once there is security, there is going to be progress and development in the society.

He said: “The establishment of ‘Operation Amotekun’ will help to strengthen the national security.

“I want the Federal Government to also encourage other geopolitical zones to establish such operations to boost security in the country.”

He said the establishment of the security outfit was not political, adding that it would enhance the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

The lawmaker urged residents in the region to cooperate with the security outfit to ensure it achieved its purpose.

“Amotekun cannot do it alone, residents must work with them to detect suspected criminals in the community.

“And when residents see the effectiveness, people, organisations and corporate bodies will not hesitate to contribute toward its progress.

“No amount of money is too much for security.

“As time goes on, there will also be Amotekun Security Trust Fund where people and corporate bodies will want to contribute to its progress like the Lagos State Security Trust Fund,” Yusuf said.

Contributing, Chief Olayinka George, the Baale of Karaole in New Oko-Oba area of Lagos, told NAN that such development would curb security challenges in all the nooks and crannies of the communities.