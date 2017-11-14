Lagos increases police presence on streets, releases emergency numbers

The Lagos State Police Command said it has increased the presence of its operatives and vehicles on the streets.

In this regard, it urged members of the public not be unduly concerned with the increased presence of policemen across the state, including the location of patrol vehicles at strategic traditional points.

It said the measures are meant to checkmate the activities of hoodlums and other social vices, especially on routes with traffic snares occasioned by construction works and port operation issues, especially the Oshodi/Gbagada Expressway, Apapa, Illepeju, Mile 2, Apongbon and other strategic locations within the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, the police command assured Lagosians that it has tackled effectively the problem of traffic robberies across the state.

It said on November 10, 2017, over 28 traffic robbery suspects were arrested and will soon be charged to court.

The statement, signed on Imohimi’s behalf by the Command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, added: “Lagosians are advised to go about their normal business and disregard any unfounded and mischievous claims of robberies on our major highways.

“The police also appeals to members of the public to partner effectively by giving credible information to the police and report strange or suspicious movement within their area.

“The Command assures Lagosians of a crime free Yuletide season.”

The Command then gave out the following emergency numbers: 767/112, 08069702133, 08140275108, 08034105847, 08034649615 and 07065246927.