Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: More closures announced around Lagos Old Tollgate

More closures have been announced around the Old Tollgate at the Lagos State end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This was made known in an update obtained by The Eagle Online on the construction work by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Federal Government had announced that there were outstanding construction on both sides of the expressway around the Lagos State Secretariat.

It was said to be 1.5km on both sides of the road, coming to 3km.

According to the latest update, the entrance into CMD Road from the expressway before Secretariat Bus Stop will be closed for a short time to enable the reconstruction of a short stretch of approximately 150m of the road, that is from CH 1+500, end of the new road pavement before the entrance, to CH 1+650, a location just after the pedestrian bridge at Secretariat Bus Stop.

According to the update, the narrowed outbound traffic lane, which is currently on the offside of the road, will be shifted to the newly-constructed road pavement on the onside of the road to enable the reconstruction of the offside of the road.

According to the update, the closure will commence on May 5, 2023, with preparatory works starting on May 3, 2023.

Also, there will be an extension of the narrowed outbound carriageway to the entrance to Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Road by Otedola Estate.

The narrowed outbound carriageway into two lanes on the offside of the road, from the pedestrian bridge at Secretariat Bus Stop to Otedola Bridge will be extended as Stage 2, to the entrance into Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Road by Otedola Estate.

This is to enable the reconstruction of the approaches from abutments before and after Otedola Bridge.

Owing to this, from May 5, 2023, all traffic from the expressway enroute CMD Road can use Ojota Interchange to connect CMD Road through the access road after the weigh bridge of the Federal Ministry of Works and Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo access road by Otedola Estate to connect CMD Road.

For the traffic re-joining the expressway from Otedola end of Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Road, motorists will join the new road pavement on the offside of the outbound carriageway to reconnect the narrowed traffic on the onside of the carriageway at Oando Filling Station.

This will be from May 4, 2023.

Julius Berger is also going to open a New Work Field at Berger (New Garage) on the Inbound Carriageway.

Approximately 200m stretch of the carriageway from New Garage to a position before Ojodu Berger Bridge will be closed, with the inbound traffic narrowed to two lanes on the offside of the road, while the onside of the road will be closed for reconstruction activities.

This will be from May 5, 2023.

The update added: “The above works are to enable us keep up with the speed of early completion of the remaining stretches of the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

“Your understanding, teamwork and cooperation will be highly anticipated.”