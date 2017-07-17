Lagos honours 867 public servants, promises continued excellent service delivery

The Lagos State Government says it would continue to promote excellence in service delivery as it focuses attention on the implementation of quality programmes in health, infrastructure, transportation, education and other sectors of the economy that impact on the life of the citizenry.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, gave the assurance in Lagos on Tuesday at the Long Service Merit Awards for 867 Public Servants in Lagos State as parts of activities marking 2017 Public Service Week Celebration in the State.

Adebule said the State Government would continue to not only invest in capacity building of its public servants, but would expose them to international best practices in order to enhance their productivity at work.

Her words: “Our administration will continue to invest in capacity building and expose our public Servants to international best practices to enhance productivity at work. We will not relent in ensuring the best working environment for our workers and ensure the continued welfare for all categories of our officers.”

Adebule described the State’s public servants as worthy ambassadors of productivity and excellence in service delivery, for which the State is known, adding that they are therefore being celebrated for their hard work, commitment, diligence, passion, devotion and dedication to duty over the years.

According to her, the Long Service Merit Award is another important and auspicious occasion for the State Government to thank and celebrate her public servants who have served the State and the people meritoriously for no fewer than 30 years.

She said: “This event is to appreciate you as individuals having spent the greater part of your productive lives in serving the State. We are proud of you as worthy ambassadors of productivity and excellence in service delivery for which our State is known. Excellence has its reward, and this explains why you are being celebrated today for your hard work, commitment, diligence, passion, devotion and dedication to duty over the years.”

The Deputy Governor noted that the excellent service which public servants in the State had continued to render has always earned the State the respect of other States in the nation, adding that they have remained the most productive, proactive, effective and efficient in the federation.

She said: “I appreciate all our Public Servants all over the State for the excellent service you render, and which has always earned us the respect of other States in the nation. You have remained the most productive, proactive, effective and efficient public servants in the Federation. It is no wonder that you are seen as role models and regarded as first among equals. You indeed deserved to be celebrated.”

Adebule urged them to always give their best in whatever assignments they are given for the good of the citizenry, stressing that they should passionately promote the objectives, goals and policy initiatives of government and implementation of such for the benefits of the State.

The Deputy Governor commended the Head of Service, Olabowale Ademola, and the members of the award committee for the success of the ceremony and for the distinguished crop of Officers presented for the awards.

Earlier Ademola noted that the objective of the Award is to recognise and reward diligence, commitment and loyalty among public servants in the State with the hope that the gesture will further encourage awardees to continue to put in their best, while motivating others to be more committed in their service to the State.

Ademola added that the State Government fully appreciates the contributions of public servants to the development of the State, hence she urged them not to rest on their oars but rather they should continue to exhibit the high sense of responsibility, commitment to duty and unalloyed loyalty which are the qualities and values for which they have been recognised.

She said: “I urge all Public Servants to continue to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities. The Public Service Week Celebration is in itself recognition of the importance of Public servants to the growth and economic development of their respective societies. I enjoin you to remain focused, dedicated and committed to your assigned schedules of duties.”

