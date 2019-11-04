Dr. Shefiu Abiodun Muritala on Monday, took the oath as the new Accountant General of Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu swore in the Accountant General at an event held at the State House in Alausa.

The Governor also appointed Dr. Olusegun Ogboye as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, while approving the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary of the State Treasury Office, Shukurat Umar, to the Office of Debt Management.

Muritala, a PhD holder in Strategic Management and General Manager (Finance) of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, will double as Permanent Secretary in the State Treasury Office.

Ogboye succeeded Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, who is retiring from civil service on Tuesday (tomorrow) after 35 years of service.

The event also featured inauguration of Standing Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools in Lagos, and appointment of members of Committee on Project, Finance and Process Compliance Audit.

Sanwo-Olu said the choice of the appointees to positions of Permanent Secretary and Accountant General spoke to his administration’s vision for economic growth plan and wellbeing of the residents, noting that the appointees’ selection was based on their competence and track records in service delivery.

The Governor charged the new appointees to align their activities with the development agenda of his administration, stressing that their engagements must simplify governance and promote professionalism in civil service.

He said: “The sectors, which you are appointed to supervise, are critical to the realisation of our administration’s development vision. I believe you will justify the confidence of Lagosians and put in your very best. We hope your best would improve service delivery to every citizen of Lagos State.

“It is only when we have right people in right places, that’s when the true dividends of democracy can be felt by the people. We are in government because we want to remove red tape slowing down governance and make life better for our citizens. We are in government because we want to build a tomorrow that is better than the one we see today. We have capacity to surmount our challenges and make our State better for living.”

While presenting members of the committees for inauguration by the Governor, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, disclosed that SCRPS, headed by Hakeem Smith, was initiated to comprehensively address the extensive dilapidation of physical infrastructure in Lagos schools.

Muri-Okunola added that the Committee would undertake a detailed assessment of the structural, electrical and environmental rehabilitation required in public schools across the State.

The HOS said the Committee on Project, Finance and Process Compliance Audit, which is chaired by Josephine Williams, would be assisting the Government in obtaining evidence based baseline status report on ongoing infrastructure works, as well as on the state of Government finances.

Besides, the Committee will be examining the level of compliance with established financial procedures with regards to expenditure, approvals and public procurement in the last 10 years.

Activities and recommendations of the two Committees shall be subjected to the authorisation of Governor Sanwo-Olu, the HOS said.

Muri-Okunola announced the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Wale Musa, to the Office of the Chief of Staff, while Oluseyi Whenu moves to the Ministry of Transportation.

The Governor said the constitution of the Committees was necessitated by the desire to deliver his promises to the residents, charging members to discharge their duties in the best interest of the State.

He said: “The determination of achieving ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda is not by lip service, but by discharging quality service. The assignments before the Committees are not to be delayed; we expect the Committees would come up with actions and suggestions that can be used to improve governance.”

Apart from infrastructure, Sanwo-Olu said SCRPS would be working with the Ministry of Education to address the challenges of training, curriculum, and development of teachers to turn around education in the State.

Other members of the SCRPS include: Engr. Yetunde Holloway, Adebanjo Adedaramola and Babatunde Rajh-Label.

Also, Project Audit committee members include Justice Yetunde Idowu, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins and Folusho Mustapha.