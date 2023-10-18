Lagos FA Chairman allegedly slaps his deputy, suspended

The Chairman, Lagos State Football Association, Fouad Oki, has been suspended following allegations of misconduct and high handedness.

He was accused of slapping his Vice Chairman, Gafaar Liameed, also known as 36 Lion, during a meeting on Tuesday.

In a video, the FA Vice Chairman accused Oki, who was sitting in the boardroom, of slapping him.

Liameed said: “…It’s over.

“It’s over sir.

“We can take this anymore.

“You slapped me.

“Chairman, you slapped me and punched me in my throat.

“I will take anything for football.

“I’m taking this also for football.

“This is our life.

“The oppression is over.

“It is over, sir.

“The board has suspended you unanimously.”

Five board members out of nine board members was said to have voted for the suspension of the FA chairman.

The Lagos FA boss was also accused of failing to attend the Nigeria Football Federation Congress without excuse and knowledge of the LSFA Board.

The board members accused Hon. Oki of changing the association’s logo without the approval of the board or the Congress.

He was said to have denied the Nigerian Professional League A1 Camera delegates access to test-run the A1 camera prior to the commencement of the league.