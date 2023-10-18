Osun appoints coaches, management teams for Osun State United, Osun Babes FC

The Osun State Government has approved the constitution of management teams for both Osun United and Osun Babes FC.

The Osun State Government also on Tuesday appointed coaches for both football clubs via a statement.

The statement from the office of the Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs, Prince Kola Adewusi, said the appointments are as follows:

Osun United Football Club

1. Akin Maxwel – Chairman

2. Abimbola Rufus – Community Relation Manager

3. Femi Okenla -Marketing and Communication

4. Kabiru Adekunle -Team Manager

5. Oyewole Opeyemi – Secretary

Osun Babes Football Club

1. Mrs. Tola Usman – Chairperson

2. Wole Animasahun – Team Manager

3. Mrs. Ronke Ogunbanwo – Secretary

READ ALSO:

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert over virus

Why Akeredolu is governing Ondo from Oyo State – Aide

UK-based Nigerian singer releases album

Osun United Coaches

1. Seye Ajayi – Chief Coach

2. Sina Afolabi -Assistant Coach I

3. Waheed Olapade – Assistant Coach II

4. Lateef Yusuf – Goalkeeper Coach

5. Seyi Akanni – Medical Officer

6. Akeem Adebayo Mogba – welfare Officer

Osun Babes Coaches

1. Bayo Adesina – Chief Coach

2. Kolawole Keshi – Assistant Coach I

3. Yinka Oyeleye – Assistant Coach II

4. Segun Awopetu – Goalkeeper Coach

5. Omolola Seun – Medical Officer.