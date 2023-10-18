UK-based Nigerian singer releases album

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian singer, Joseph Samuel, popularly known as Yemi Rush, has released his new project, titled: “Flashy.”

The United Kingdom-based Nigerian singer and songwriter has been making waves for several years.

Flashy is an EP of four tracks, which features Bmystireo, with all songs written by Samuel himself.

The project will be followed by a tour in locations such as Sheffield, Manchester, Bradford, Birmingham and London.

The first track of the album, titled: “PLAYER,” has the visuals already on television stations and YouTube.