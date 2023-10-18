Liverpool have ‘strong interest’ in Victor Osimhen

Liverpool are interested in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, according to one report.

The 24-year-old has become one of the world’s best strikers in recent years, helping fire Napoli to a historic scudetto with 26 Serie A goals in 32 games in 2022/23.

Despite his success in Italy, Osimhen, whose contract is due to expire in 2025, is widely expected to leave Napoli at the end of the current season.

Though the Serie A champions have been trying to tie him down to a new deal, a bizarre scandal involving offensive videos on the club’s official TikTok has seemingly soured the relationship between striker and club.

With Napoli likely to ultimately accept the reality of having to cash in on Osimhen in order to avoid losing him on a free, there will be no shortage of suitors next year – with every big club from Arsenal to Real Madrid linked in recent months.

However, more surprisingly is the new claim that Liverpool too could be interested in the Nigerian forward, who has six goals in ten appearances in 2023/24.

Speaking on Napoli radio station Kiss Kiss, the station’s director Valter De Maggio, claimed: “There is strong, strong interest in Victor Osimhen from Liverpool.

“Then we will need to understand if the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent whether his contract is renewed or not.”

The link is a surprising one, given the depth of options Liverpool already have in attack.

In addition to club-record signing Darwin Nuñez, Jurgen Klopp can field both Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in Osimhen’s preferred centre forward role.

It is, however, more possible that Osimhen could become a player Liverpool look more closely at, if Mohamed Salah does leave for the Saudi Pro League, as often speculated, next summer. However, he would clearly not be a like-for-like replacement.

In recent days, it has been reported that Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is the Reds’ “number one” target to replace Salah if and when the Egyptian does leave.

However, that rumour too raises plenty of questions.

Anfield Watch understood that strengthening the defence will be Liverpool’s 2024 recruitment priority, while the Reds also have priority in any deal for Andre Trindade.