Lagos deploys additional ‘TMS’ cameras for LASTMA officers to upscale operations 

The Lagos Government has deployed addition of 500 Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices to personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) so as to enhance transparency in traffic management across the State.

LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba disclosed this today at the formal closing ceremony of a 21-day scientific training of personnel on the usage of new devices.

Oreagba, according to a press release signed by the Agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq disclosed further that the present administration has brought lots of modern technological innovations to address transport challenges in the State, of which the body camera was one for accurate traffic management among many other benefits.

“The ‘TMS’ body cameras will provide accurate validation of any tale tendered by both the traffic law Officials and motorists also, pictorial and video evidences will help in the course of investigating complaints lodged by aggrieved motorists” stated Oreagba.

On the operation of the cameras, LASTMA assured that the Agency’s officers have been duly trained on the usage and so, they are capable of handling these gadgets adding that the camera would have significant effect on defiant behaviour on the road.

“It is going to be a transparent procedure for both the Law enforcement Officers and motorists as minor arguments on traffic Laws violation will be put to rest through detailed recordings to be presented/analysed at the Lagos State Mobile Court”

Oreagba however enjoined members of the public particular motoring public to always be conscious of traffic law and obey every road traffic signs across the State.

A LASTMA officer (Olokodana Daodu) who emerged as the best Officer during the training sessions said the camera would provide another layer of security for LASTMA officers by dissuading would-be attackers from carrying out their heinous crime knowing they would be captured by the body camera.

He thanked the State Government for providing the Agency with the devices, as it would drastically reduced physical contact with motoring public particularly with traffic violators during enforcement across the State.

In case of any observation or comment on activities of the Agency, LASTMA urged members of the public to contact these hotlines – 08100565860, 08129928503 & 08129928597.