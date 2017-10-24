Lagos CP assures public of more accessible, professional police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Tuesday assured members of the public of a more accessible and professional police.

The CP gave the assurance during a police/community interactive session at the Area ‘J’ Command, Aja.

Imohimi said the police had not been accessible and professional enough, which had made members of the public loose confidence.

He however added that community policing and safety partnership is key to security and it can only work when the people have trust in the police.

He said: “Joint problem solving is key in community policing.

“You cannot partner with the people except you win their trust.

“We have trust issues, which I know and some of the problems are not ours though.

“One of the problem is that we are not accessible and professional enough.

“I have however resolved that we must join hands as police to work with the people for community police to work.”

Imohimi further urged members of the public to utilise the Citizens Complaints Hot Center to report any unprofessional conduct of the police.

He said: “We can’t continue to remain as we are.

“We need to give the police a nudge to gain the trust and confidence of the people.”

The CP also emphasized the importance of partnership between the police and the people, citing instances where it had helped in dousing the Badoo ritual killing and kidnap cases in Ikorodu.

He further urged parents and guardians to be vigilant as he condemned acts of cultism and drug abuse among the youths.

He also advised hoteliers against accommodating hoodlums and drug peddlers in their hotels.

Imohimi added that it will no longer be business as usual, noting that whoever is involved in cultism or drug abuse will be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, Kirikiri Prison and Ikoyi Prison presently has no vacancy as hoodlums are no longer allowed to patrol the streets aimlessly.

The CP commended the residents of Area J for low crime rate, which he described as a result of synergy with the police and encouraged them to strengthen.

He said: “We have our challenges, but I urge you to support your Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, especially now that we are in the ember months.

“I know you want a peaceful neighborhood and am here to partner with you to make that achievable.”