Lagos bans use of motorbikes, air cool vans for meat transportation

The Lagos State Government has banned the use of motorbikes, popularly known as okada, and Air Cool Vans for the transportation of meat and meat products in all abattoirs and slaughter slabs across the state in order to ensure a well-structured meat transporting system, which befits the status of a mega city.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Oluwatoyin Suarau, made this known at the stakeholders meeting with representatives of the Lagos State Butchers Association, Eko Refrigerated Meat Van Association, Apapa Park Transporter and Sheep and Goat Butchers Association.

Suarau noted that only the authorized Refrigerated Meat Vans are allowed in the business of transporting meat within the State.

He said: “Anyone who transports meat product using other means other than the authorized refrigerated meat vans will have their meat seized.

“The ‘air cool van’, which was earlier introduced in 2008, has been phased out and must not operate within the state again.”

While reiterating that the State Government will not relent in its efforts to stop unwholesome transportation of meat, Suarau warned against carrying of meat products in polythene bags and unauthorized vehicles.

He said the State Government has zero tolerance for okada operations within the premises of abattoirs and slaughter slabs and thus directed that all their owners should vacate the premises of the abattoirs and slaughter slabs immediately.

He stated further that the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Unit on dislodgement of illegal abattoirs, seizure of stray animals, monitoring of illegal meat transportation and regulation of veterinary premises will commence enforcement of the ban on operations of motorcycles and air cool vans within the premises of the abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the State.

Suarau said the government will provide more refrigerated meat vans for effective transportation of meat in the state, adding also that new refrigerated meat vans will be bought to replace old and rickety ones.

The Commissioner noted that the state has a standard for what a mega city abattoir should look like, urging the operators to give the government maximum support to achieve maximum implementation of government policies through high level of policy compliance.

“The state has a model which is aimed at ensuring a healthy and hygienic transportation of meat within the state. I therefore urge all to give maximum support to government in the implementation of these policies,” he said.

Suarau explained that the since the inception of the present administration, policies and programmes aimed at changing the face of abattoirs and slaughter slabs have been embarked.

He added that apart from the upgrade of facilities and infrastructure of abattoirs and slaughter slabs, the State government has also trained butchers and live cattle dealers drawn from various abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the State on current trends in abattoir management.

He said: “The State government through the Ministry of Agriculture has also continued with the removal of waste, removal of shanties and dislodgement of illegal occupants at various abattoir and slaughter slabs as part of effort aimed at ensuring and maintaining a hygienic and conducive environment and wholesomeness in the red meat value chain business in Lagos.”

Suarau maintained that the commitment of the present administration to the attainment of food security depends largely on cooperation of every resident of the state, adding that food security and hygienic environment occupies the front burner of the present administration as a way to facilitate job and wealth creation as well as reduce poverty.