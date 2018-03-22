Lagos Assembly summons three commissioners over heaps of refuse

Worried by the heaps of refuse across the Lagos State, the state House of Assembly on Thursday summoned three Commissioners, their respective Permanent Secretaries as well as the Accountant General of the state.

The resolution followed a motion moved under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, by Lanre Ogunyemi the Chairman, House Committee on Education.

Ogunyemi expressed his displeasure that refuse had taken over Lagos.

The House summoned the Accountant-General, Abimbola Umar, to come and brief them on all issues surrounding the handing over of the state environmental matters to Visionscape.

The Assembly also summoned the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Adeniji Kazeem; the Commissioner for Finance, Akinyemi Ashade and the Commissioner for Environment, Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti.

The House directed the Permanent Secretaries of the affected ministries to appear before its ad hoc committee on the matter alongside the commissioners.

They also said the Commissioner for Finance and Accountant-General of the State should stop further payment to Visionscape pending the outcome of their investigation.

The House constituted an eight-man Ad-Hoc Committee that the affected public officers should report to.

The committee is headed by Bayo Oshinowo, the Chairman, House Committee on Lands.

Other members include: Yinka Ogundimu, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Funmilayo Tejuoso, Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Petitions.

Abiodun Tobun, Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure; Saka Fafunmi, Chairman, House Committee on Environment and Mosbood Oshun, Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (State) are also members.

The rest are: Gbolahan Yishawu, the Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on Budget and Economic Planning and Rasheed Makinde, Chairman, House Committee on House Services.

Ogunyemi representing Ojo Constituency II in the House, said there was the need to avert serious epidemic in the state.

He said: “It is known by everybody that refuse is now taking over the streets of Lagos.

“I observe that there is need to address the menace. It is an eyesore that brings shame to the State.”

The lawmaker recalled that the state witnessed serious flooding in previous years due to drainage blockage.

He said the refuse in the state posed more danger that could lead to a recurrence.

The lawmaker said the company in charge in the collection and disposal of the waste — Visionscape — had failed to meet up line in with the vision provided in the new law passed to tackle issues around refuse in the State.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said: “The consolidated law on the Environment which the House passed was in order”.

Obasa added: “But it needs to be pointed out that a provision of the concession included in the law was not complied with.

“The government ought to revert to the House before bringing in Visionscape.

“The law was made in the interest of Lagos residents; it is to benefit the people.

“We don’t know visionscape, so we can only invite those that we know — those that the law recognises.”

The lawmakers took turns to condemn inappropriate management of waste in the state, saying it would have adverse effects on health of residents.

Some lawmakers said that the handing over of waste management to Visionscape was retrogressive.

Yishawu wondered how the State Government was funding visionscape despite the resolution of the House in 2018 budget that the fund should be domiciled in Consolidated revenue in the ministry of budget.