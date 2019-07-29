A labourer at a block moulding site in the Lagos Island on Monday emerged the first saloon car star prize winner in Lagos State in the ongoing multi-billion Naira Dangote Cement National Consumer Promotion, tagged: “Bag of Goodies,” just as several other winners had their winning scratch cards redeemed.

The winner, Mujahid Shiabu, who just returned from Borno State two weeks ago, was full of surprises as the management of Dangote Cement officially presented his car to him amid ecstasy by his other colleagues and friends.

Making the car presentation, the Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Hajiya Halima Aliko Dangote, explained that the promotion is meant to give economic empowerment to Dangote Cement end users, adding that the company had also done same for its retailers and distributors in the past.

Besides, Hajiya Dangote stated that the consumer promotion was in tandem with the philosophy of the Dangote Group, which is to touch people’s lives by providing their basic needs.

She pointed out that Dangote Cement considered its customers as partners and “you know the meaning of partnership; we are all working together for our mutual benefits. We are all winners when you buy Dangote Cement.

“At Dangote Cement, we don’t just produce quality cement for customer satisfaction, we produce quality for customer excellence and that is why we are the biggest and the best.”

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, commended the Chairman of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote, for his giant strides in industrial undertakings, pointing out that governments could not venture into sectors where Dangote has established his footprint.

The monarch, who was represented by his son, Aremo Adesegun Oniru, stated that the Nigerian Government is hugely indebted to Dangote for helping Nigeria’s economic growth through investments for self-sustenance even far beyond cement.

According to Oba Oniru, Nigerians should keep praying for Dangote because by the time he finishes his refinery, Nigeria would be occupying a better place in the world economic map, noting that the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical currently under construction is beyond the Federal Government’s ability.

The star prize winner, Shuaib, who could barely communicate in pidgin English, said he never expected that his day would take a new turn the day he opened a bag of Dangote Cement only for him to find a scratch card inside and upon scratching it “only to reveal you have won a saloon car.”

He thanked the management of Dangote cement for living up to its promise, saying he never expected things would turn around for him.

Also another consumer, Tiamiyu Quadri, who won a television set, was presented with his winning by Prince Oniru

Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Funmi Sanni, urged the people to continue to buy Dangote Cement because there are various prizes for a whopping 21 million Dangote Cement buyers, a figure she describes as about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s population.

The decision to reward end users, Sabbi stated, was because Dangote Cement views its customers as being at the centre of its operations and the well-being of the customers is also the well-being of the company, therefore the need to empower them through the promotion.

Sanni explained that lucky Dangote Cement consumers across the country would go home with 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote foods goodies packs and recharge cards for all networks worth N200 million.

Dangote Cement Lagos Regional Director, Tunde Mabogunje, said the consumers were too excited at the promo and have been coming forward to collect their winnings.

Mabogunje noted that one of the users who bought 10 bags of Dangote Cement had scratch cards with N10,000 cash winnings in nine out of the 10 bags.

According to him, scores of people have come to redeem their winning cards for recharge cards worth thousands of Naira, pointing out that the promo is a deliberate effort at rewarding the consumers.

Mabogunje also said the company is happy that the consumers are winning.