Labour Reps call for postponement of national convention of the party

The House of Representatives Caucus of the Labour Party has called for the postponement of the National Convention of the party earlier scheduled for month end, in order to allow for further consultations in the light of the party’s lingering leadership skirmishes.

The caucus made this call in a statement by its Leader, Afam Victor Ogene, in Awka, Anambra state, on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The Labour Party national leadership had in a letter dated March 13, notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission, of the proposed conduct of the National Convention of the party, announced a change of date and venue for the exercise.

The letter disclosed that the venue was changed from Benin City, Edo state, to Umuahia, Abia state, while the date was altered from March 29 to March 27.

Giving reasons for the development, the letter endorsed by both the national chairman of LP, Barrister Julius Abure and the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, said the earlier date fell on Good Friday, a very important date for the Christian faith all over the world.

However, the Labour Party House of Representatives members said that beyond the above reasons, the party needed more time to put its house in order, make proper and wider consultations and make effort to bring every stakeholder onboard, before it would go ahead with such an important party event.

Speaking further, Hon. Ogene said: “National convention of any national political party is such an important event that ought not be conducted without proper planning, or in a hurry.

“While we acknowledge that the various challenges currently being thrown at the national leadership may have been responsible for the seemingly sloppy organization of the proposed convention, we hasten to add that the fact that many stakeholders, including my colleagues in the parliament, were not carried along in the whole process leaves resentment trailing the process.

“While we agree that 29th as earlier scheduled is not appropriate for the reasons given, we also note that 27th is not any better. Indeed, many have wondered why a national convention would seem more preferable, as against the bottom-up approach of beginning congresses from the wards.

“In fact, even more fundamental is the health and sustainability of our dear party. The party has for some time now witnessed internal friction and glitches, just like every other political party in the nation, so, we in the House of Representatives, as the direct representatives of the people, are of the view that the party needs some more time to smoothen the rough edges in the party leadership system and operational mechanism before the next convention.

“So, for these reasons, we respectfully call for the postponement of the national convention and immediate activation of consultation mechanism that would inject a healing and reinvigorating tonic in the party for a more successful and sustainable future, for the overall good of our teeming supporters and Nigeria in general.”