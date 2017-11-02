KWASU gets Deputy Vice-Chancellors

The Governing Council of the Kwara State University, Malete has appointed two Deputy Vice-Chancellors for the Institution.

They are Prof. Sakah Saidu Mahmud as Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, and Prof. Sulaiman Muhammad Jamiu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic.

Their appointments were ratified at the 35th meeting of the Council held on October 25, 2017.

In separate letters, dated October 26, 2017, addressed to the duo and signed by the Registrar, Surajudeen Oyebode, it was stated that the two appointments took effect from October 25, 2017 for a period of two years in the first instance.

“I need to emphasise that your appointment is based on your sterling qualities and wealth of experience which you are requested to bring to bear on this important assignment,” the letters indicated.