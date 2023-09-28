Kwankwaso, professional presidential poll contestant — Ganduje

The National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as a professional presidential poll contestant.

He spoke when he hosted the Bauchi State NNPP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Haliru Dauda Jika.

According to Ganduje, who received Jika as he formally defected to the APC in Abuja on Wednesday, the pursuit of selfish interest as against national interest would continue to hinder the realisation of Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition.

He also blamed Kwankwaso’s inability to maintain a principled stand in party politics over the years as another factor that made the former minister of defence a perpetual loser.

He said: “When I got the news that you were coming to see me in my house to discuss the way forward, I knew I was meeting a very formidable politician in the person of Senator Jika, who is a household name in Bauchi state.

“He is returning to a party that is very progressive and focused when we look at where he was coming from.

“He is coming from a party that used to be a decent party and highly respected, but was later hijacked and polluted by the Kwankwasiya group.

“We are happy that the original NNPP is taking back its proper position and leaving the Kwankwasiya group deserted and thrown out completely.

“The Kwankwasiyya group headed by the former Kano State Governor was forced to go into a sabbatical leave for eight years before it found its way back to Government House in Kano.

“The Kwankwasiya head, who wears a red cap, is the person who prefers to be a king in hell than be a servant in paradise.

“He specialises in deceiving people.

“He was first in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party), came back to APC when it was formed.

“That was when the nPDP (New PDP) merged with the legacy parties to form the APC.

“Instead of staying in APC, because of his ambition, he decided to leave APC after failing to pick the presidential ticket to go back to the PDP.

“He could not stay there again when he failed to pick the ticket.

“He still went on his own to contest the presidential poll and was defeated twice.

“He is a professional contestant for presidential elections and would remain a professional failure.

“He loves himself so much.

“I am happy you have dumped the red cap .

“It is a very sensible action that you have taken.”