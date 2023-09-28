Google celebrates 25th anniversary with Doodle

To mark its 25 birthday, Google is celebrating on its site with a new Google Doodle, where it put “25” in place of the two O’s to spell G25gle

Launched on September 27, 1998 by co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, it released the Doodle on Wednesday.

In the last 25 years, Google has changed the way the world uses the World Wide Web.

Meanwhile, if you enter “Google 25th birthday” into the search bar, a colourful confetti will rain down over your results.

The tech giant in a post also thanked the public for “25 years of curiosity” that has fueled the company’s astonishing success.

It said: “We love dreaming up new ways that technology can be helpful to you every day, and are endlessly inspired by what you’ve used it to achieve.

“We’re also humbled by the opportunities ahead, and the potential for AI to help us continue to deliver on our mission and improve the lives of even more people around the world.”

Google emphasised its continued commitment “to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful”.

The News Agency of Nigeria is also reporting that a Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on its homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures.