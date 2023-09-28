Bandits kill six in Southern Kaduna

Bandits have killed six persons in Takanai community of Atyap chiefdom, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This development was confirmed by the acting Secretary, District Head of the affected community, Samson Markus.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, Markus said the attack was carried out on Tuesday night.

He said: “We were going about our normal businesses when we heard gunshots.

“We thought it was the military at first.

“Before the military came, they killed six persons, including two children.

“The arrival of the military was what scared them and they took to their heels and left the community.

“It’s unfortunate this kind of sad incident continues to happen in our villages when we thought normalcy had returned.

“We appeal to the government and the military to redouble their efforts and declare war against these terrorists, who invaded villages and killed innocent people.”