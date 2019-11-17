There was widespread violence in Saturday’s governorship and senatorial elections in Kogi State.

The senatorial election was for Kogi West Senatorial District.

It was between Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress and Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Melaye confirmed the killing of two persons in the polling unit where he voted.

In other centres, there were other also videos showing gunmen shooting sporadically at polling units and scattering the ballot papers of those who have already voted, while staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, including members of the National Youth Service Corps, were threatened.