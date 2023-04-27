Kogi promises to fish out abductors, killers of traditional ruler

The Kogi State Government on Wednesday vowed to fish out kidnappers and killers of traditional ruler of Aghara Bunu in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler, Chief David Obadofin, was reportedly kidnapped in his residence last week by armed gunmen.

The attackers later killed him.

Kingsley Fanwo, State Commissioner for Information and Communication, in a statement issued in Lokoja described Obadofin’s abduction and murder as “horrendous, criminal and reprehensible”, adding that the All Progressives Congress administration in the state will fish out those responsible.

Fanwo said: “The APC-led administration of Governor Yahaya Bello will not rest until the abductors and killers of the innocent traditional ruler are arrested and brought to book.

“The joy of our action on this heinous act is that we are making significant progress at apprehending the suspected masterminds.

“This is because we are working in collaboration with security agencies to ensure those behind the attack and kidnap face the full wrath of the law.”

Fanwo expressed sadness over the attack on the hitherto very peaceful community of Aghara Bunu community by “coward anti-socials” who also killed a woman and a young lady during the kidnapping of the traditional ruler.

The Commissioner said that the state government would stop at nothing to ensure it gets to the roots of the attack and also ensure the masterminds are brought to book.

He said: “Inasmuch as we wouldn’t want to give out much information about our ongoing investigations, we wish to state that significant progress has been made.”

Fanwo disclosed that few suspects apprehended were giving useful information to law enforcement agents.

According to him, reports of the investigations would be made public once concluded.

He added: “Government will continue to strengthen its anti-crime architecture to prevent breach of the peace and respond rapidly to any breach of the peace.

“It is the responsibility of Government to protect her citizens are we remain unbending in our unwavering commitment to secure the lives and property of our people.”

While commiserating with families of the deceased, the Commissioner called on the locals to cooperate with security agencies in order to unravel the mystery behind the heinous acts.