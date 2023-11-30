Kogi: Police give SDP’s spokesman 24 hours to substantiate ‘reckless allegations’

The Kogi State Police Command has given a spokesperson for the Social Democratic Party in the state, Farouk Adejoh, 24 hours to substantiate what it described as his reckless allegations claiming that the Command’s Commissioner, Bethrand Onuoha, was responsible for recruiting and supporting thugs in support of a certain political party or personalities.

The Command made its position known in a statement it issued on Thursday.

The statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, said if Adejoh failed to comply within the timeframe, the Police might have no option but invoke its “operational processes to hold him to account for his reckless and unsubstantiated claims.”

The Police Command warned the SDP in particular and other political parties to desist from disturbing the peace of the state, insisting that anyone who tries to obstruct operations at the Independent National Electoral Commission Office would face the full wrath of the law.

Aya, a Superintendent of Police, said: “While other parties have conducted themselves in a relatively peaceful manner, the activities of the Social Democratic Party have generated a lot of security concerns before, during and after the election.

“They have refused to cooperate with the Nigerian Police in dealing with security issues, a situation that has raised tension in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to a reckless allegation against the Kogi State Police Command and the Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Command, claiming that the CP was responsible for recruiting and supporting thugs in support of a certain political party or personalities.

“It is not the tradition of the Police Command to respond to all allegations, especially frivolous ones by politicians accusing us of bias, but the last one by one Farouk Adejoh who claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Social Democratic Party, is a direct affront on the integrity and authority of the Nigerian Police Force, hence the need to set the record straight.

“The Command is hereby giving Farouk Adejoh 24 hours to substantiate his allegations against the State Police Command and the CP or we might have no option than to invoke our operational processes to hold him to account for his reckless and unsubstantiated claims. The Police Command doesn’t belong to any political party. Our responsibility is to protect lives and property, a mandate we have protected without fear or favour.

“Today, we received reports of a protest gone awry at the State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission. The CP swiftly directed the deployment of officers and men to restore normalcy at the INEC Office. Our concern is the protection of the staff and property of the Electoral Commission as well as the safety of the citizens transacting businesses around the INEC Office.

“With the support of other security agencies, calm was restored at the INEC State Headquarters. How the operation that restored peace at the INEC Office has infuriated the Social Democratic Party is what we don’t understand. The protesters who blocked the road and were burning tires to scare people were all wearing the fez caps of the Social Democratic Party.

“The Police Command hereby sounds a note of warning to the SDP and other political parties to desist from disturbing the peace of the state as anyone that tries to obstruct operations at the INEC Office will face the full wrath of the law.

“The CP has therefore, unbiasedly directed full investigations into the allegations raised in Farouk Adejoh’s statement with a view to ensure that a final knell is placed on attempts by politicians to drag the Police Force into partisan disagreements. We are for all Nigerians.

“He urged all parties to have faith in the judiciary and refrain from taking the laws in their hands. Any breach of peace henceforth will be dealt with decisively and without compromise, no matter the elements involved.

“The State Police Command wishes to assure Kogites of their safety as plans have been put in place to guarantee peace.”