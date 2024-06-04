Nigerian gets London School of Economics appointment

A show host, Chude Jideonwo, has been appointed as the Creative-in-Residence at the London School of Economics.

The host of #WithChude, unveiled the development in a statement on his X handle, which also had a video and photograph.

Jideonwo wrote: “So I have a big announcement.

“I thought they were going to wait until the more formal announcement, but two weeks ago they let the cat out of the bag:)

“I have just been appointed Creative-in-Residence at the London School of Economics.

The kind of unexpected news that blows your mind.

“Many years ago I made a decision that changed my life: Focus on the work, never hustle, and let the universe do the rest.

“After Yale and Oxford and all of that, I decided I would no longer apply for any fellowships or residencies. I wanted only to be invited – based on the impact of our work. I was almost certain it would take about 10 years for any of that to happen (I mean, who do you think you are?) and I was comfortable with that consequence. I would focus on the work I had chosen.

“And then, in the midst of inevitable doubt, the universe always sends a big message of affirmation.

“I am honoured and thankful.

“I look forward to collaborating with the school’s faculty, students and networks to accelerate the growth of the creative economy across Africa.

“The work continues❤️.”

